Purdue volleyball, now on an eight-game win streak, will face No. 7 Wisconsin on Saturday.

This weekend's match against the Badgers (10-3, 4-1 Big Ten) marks the third time the No. 5 Boilermakers (14-1, 5-0 Big Ten) will play a top-10 opponent this year. Purdue is 1-1 against the previous ranked foes, while Wisconsin is 0-3 when facing opponents in the top-20.

Since Big Ten play began, the Badgers have only lost to Minnesota, a team that the Boilers swept, but head coach Dave Shondell said it didn’t feel like a sweep.

Immediately after its match against Purdue, Minnesota played Wisconsin, this time handing out the sweep instead of being swept. The Gophers’ outside hitters were able to penetrate the Badgers’ blocking scheme, an impressive feat given they have some of the biggest height in the nation.

“Hopefully our hitters won't think that much about it, except understanding there's gonna be a big block (on Saturday),” Shondell said. “Wisconsin is maybe the biggest team in the country.”

Wisconsin has been without one of its biggest sophomore blockers, Anna Smrek the last two games, but still maintain four players averaging over a block per set, outshining Purdue’s blocking statistics.

Raven Colvin is the only Purdue player accomplishing that feat, averaging more than 1.2 blocks per set, good enough to be tied for second if the sophomore middle blocker was a Badger.

“(Raven) brings the best out of the (team) as well, because of her fight, competitiveness, and her no nonsense approach,” Shondell said. “I don’t think she’s played her best this year yet.”

Leading Wisconsin’s blocking talent are fifth-year Danielle Hart with 65 blocks, junior Caroline Crawford with 58 blocks and junior Devyn Crawford with 49 blocks.

Shondell acknowledged the Badgers being defending national champions at a press conference, and hopes that having played Maddie Schermerhorn on Wednesday will get the senior libero ready for the upcoming ranked match.

“Schermerhorn brings a presence to the floor that is somewhat irreplaceable,” Shondell said, “because she's a veteran, and a great teammate, very enthusiastic (and) understands the game.”

Sophomore middle blocker’s Lourdès Myers and Raven Colvin stood out on the court last Friday and Sunday a part of this suspect blocking but as new, somewhat unexpected faces to see starting.

“Lourdes has been really impressive to me,” Shondell said. “She’s been kind of mysterious, the mysterious Lourdes Meyers, because she’s been kind of quiet.”

The Purdue Volleyball team will play Wisconsin on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Holloway Gymnasium. The theme is 90s night and alumni day, according to a Purdue press release.