Purdue Athletics announced Tuesday that the Purdue Alumni basketball team "Men of Mackey" was admitted into The Basketball Tournament.

The TBT is a winner-takes-all summer basketball event comprising 24 teams, and is broadcast live on ESPN. The winning team gets $1 million, according to a press release.

All TBT games this summer will be played, following quarantine guidelines, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, from July 4-14.

The team is put together by Ryan Kay, an alumni board member. Former Boilermaker guard Ryne Smith will serve as the team’s first head coach.

Current roster for the alumni team include:

· Rapheal Davis

· Jon Octeus

· Isaac Haas

· P.J. Thompson

· Grady Eifert

· Ryan Cline

· Evan Boudreaux

· Frank Gaines

TBT’s opening round will take place from July 4-5. The quarterfinals will be held on July 10 and July 11, with the semifinals on July 12. The 2020 championship game will be played on July 14.

The game times and TV broadcast information will be announced soon, per the release.