The 2022 class of inductees into the Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame includes seven athletes from six sports and a former athletic director.
The newest Boilermakers to be added are the first class since it was newly named in honor of Leroy Keyes, an all-time Boiler great and running back in the late 1960s, a press release said. Keyes was the 1968 Heisman trophy runner-up, which was awarded to O.J. Simpson that year.
The football inductees span two entirely different eras of Boilermaker football: Alex Yunevich, a fullback from 1929-31 and part of the first conference championship team, and Stuart Schweigert, an early 2000s defensive back and current Purdue interception record holder.
Lauren Sesselman was a four-year starter on Purdue’s early soccer teams. She set six records for the program in her time as a Boilermaker and contributed to four straight 10-win seasons.
Walter Jordan and Camille Cooper represent Purdue’s basketball programs in the inductee list. Jordan played basketball at a Fort Wayne, Indiana, high school before becoming a two-time team MVP and three-time all-Big Ten team player. Cooper played ball from 1998-2001, earning three consecutive Big Ten titles and 1999 NCAA Championship.
The other two members, Joe Corso and Darlene Renie, both have a pair of Big Ten titles to their names, in wrestling and swimming, respectively.
Corso wrestled in the mid-70s, placed third in the 1975 NCAA Championships and wrestled in the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Renie set records in the 100- and 200-yard fly events and is the director of both the men’s and women’s swim and dive programs.
The current class will be recognized in Mackey Arena on Feb. 19 during the Ohio State men’s basketball game.