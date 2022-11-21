Four straight Boiler wins were followed up by three consecutive losses. Headed into the final match, Purdue only led by a single point.

Tristan Ruhlman, a 285-pound sophomore in the College of Science, was up against Chattanooga’s heavyweight with the game on the line. Just as time was running out in the first period, Ruhlman took the upper hand in the match, flipped his opponent on his back and held on for the 6-point fall call to win the match, game and meet.

Purdue started its three-meet day with a pair of 23-point wins over Cleveland State and Northern Illinois, respectively.

The last game of the day against Chattanooga was less of a guarantee for the Boilermakers. Just after sophomore Matt Ramos won his match by major decision, sophomore Dustin Norris suffered an apparent left-arm injury that ended the match, giving 6 free points to the Mocs.

Head coach Tony Ersland said one of the nice things about having three opportunities to compete at home is his entire roster is weighed-in and available.

“I put Hayden Copass out for the first (285-pound match) and didn’t really enjoy the way he competed, I thought he could have done a better job,” Ersland said. “So I wanted to give (Ruhlman) an opportunity to see how he did, and he certainly embraced the last two matches very well.”

The Boilermakers won six matches by major decision, with Ramos winning all three of his matches by that scoring margin. To kick off the Northern Illinois game, Ramos picked up his 125-pound opponent and slammed him into the mat near the score table, electrifying the crowd from the jump.

“You want your first guy on the mat to create that momentum and that energy for your team,” Ersland said. “Like any sport, momentum swings are big. So when you got a guy who comes out and really establishes the energy for your team in a positive way, that’s a big deal.”

Redshirt senior Kendall Coleman kept the same energy as Ramos in his matches, attacking and shooting opponents often and staying aggressive.

“I feel like attacking gives you a lot more opportunities for scoring, and I like to score points,” Coleman said. “So with attacking (so much), I feel like my conditioning has to be top tier too, so that’s also something that I work on.”

Coleman won all three of his matches that day, including a win by major decision against NIU, and a win by fall in his first bout against Cleveland State that took just 26 seconds.

“I can’t even tell you what I did,” Coleman said. “I saw an opportunity, and I took it and got the pin.”