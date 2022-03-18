The Purdue wrestling team battled through a tough second session Thursday at the 2022 NCAA Championships in Detroit, finishing the first day with 8.0 team points and advancing five wrestlers to Day 2 of competition.

All five Boilermakers are in competition in the consolation bracket, according to a news release, needing to win three matches Friday to reach the placing rounds and secure All-America status.

Senior Max Lyon earned the only two wins of Session 2, securing decisions in the consolation pigtail round and the consolation first round to remain alive in the tournament. The No. 30 seed at 184 pounds, Lyon took care of business with a 5-0 decision over Northwestern's Jack Jessen in the pigtail, scoring takedowns in the second and third periods to advance. He backed up that performance with a 6-4 decision over 14th-seeded Gavin Kane of North Carolina. Lyon was able to get to the Tarheel's legs early and often, finishing a single-leg score in the first period and repeating the score in the second and riding Kane out for a 4-2 lead. Kane cut Lyon to start the third, making it 5-2, and Kane's last-second takedown was not enough as Lyon advances to face No. 13 Kyle Cochran of Maryland on Friday.

All four Boilermakers in the championship second round suffered losses Thursday night, with three of the four coming by the slimmest of margins.

Freshman Matt Ramos came close to several takedowns against No. 10 seed Chris Cannon of Northwestern but couldn't convert in a 1-0 loss.

Sophomore Gerrit Nijenhuis suffered a similar fate at 174 pounds, surrendering a second-period takedown to No. 9 seed Michael Labriola of Nebraska and falling 3-2, and junior Thomas Penola was edged at 197 pounds by No. 6 seed Jacob Warner of Iowa, 3-1.

Purdue's fourth championship competitor Thursday was senior Parker Filius, who fell to Stanford's No. 4 seed Real Woods by major decision, 8-0. Woods got on top and worked a turn early, and Filius couldn't climb out of the hole late.

Ramos will face a familiar foe in No. 8 seed Rayvon Foley of Michigan State, meeting for the third time this season, while Nijenhuis meets seventh-seeded Ethan Smith of Ohio State.

Penola has a date with No. 12 seed Tanner Sloan of South Dakota State in Friday's morning round, while Filius will square off with No. 14 seed Dresden Simon of Central Michigan.

The tournament ended for senior Devin Schroder and junior Kendall Coleman Thursday, as Schroder fell to No. 8 seed Patrick McKee, while Coleman suffered a narrow loss to Cornell's Hunter Richard.

Schroder finishes his career ranked among Purdue's all-time leaders in wins (96), back points (522) and win percentage (.722), in addition to being a two-time finalist at both the Big Ten Championships and Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.

Coleman wraps the year at 15-10, eclipsing the 200-career takedown mark and holding a spot on Purdue's career win percentage list.

Friday's action begins at 11 a.m. and will have live coverage via ESPNU and ESPN3, according to the release. The round consists of a pair of consolation rounds and the championship quarterfinals.

Event schedule

Friday

11 a.m.: Session 3 (Quarterfinals, Consolation Second and Third Round)

8 p.m.: Session 4 (Semifinals, Round of 12, Consolation Quarterfinals)

Saturday

11 a.m.: Session 5 (Consolation Semifinals, Third, Fifth and Seventh-Place Matches)

7 p.m.: Session 6 (Finals)