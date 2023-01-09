After retaining its top spot on the AP Poll for almost a month (Dec. 12), Purdue was reconsidered to be the No. 3 team behind Houston and Kansas.
No team in D1 basketball remains undefeated, and only a few have lost only once. The last time Houston lost was Dec. 10 and for Kansas Nov. 25.
The Boilermakers were handed their first loss of the season to the only school to beat them as a No. 1 team in program history — Rutgers. On Sunday, almost a week after its loss, Purdue picked up a comfortable 13-point win over Penn State.
The Boilers are one of just two Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25. The other team, Wisconsin, claims the No. 18 spot, despite a 10-point loss to Illinois most recently.
Purdue’s next game will be against Nebraska on Friday back in West Lafayette. The game will be at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.