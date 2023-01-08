After dropping its first loss of the season Monday, Purdue looked as if it was in trouble once again against No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday. That didn’t end up being the case as freshman guard Fletcher Loyer drained a last second 3-pointer to give the Boilermakers the win.

“I just want to win,” Loyer said after the game. “Going in you knew they’d have to help on Zach (Edey), so I knew I’d have to shoot to help the team win. So really just focused on that, and it’s going to be a rough day if I don’t help the team win.”

The No. 1 ranked Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are set to take on their third Big Ten opponent of the week, Penn State (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten), Sunday night.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a Big Ten loss on Wednesday where Michigan beat them 79-69. However, the Nittany Lion that stood out in its loss, and has been a standout all year, was guard Jalen Pickett.

Pickett shot 56.3% from the field with 26 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. So far on the year, Pickett is averaging 17.4 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game and 7.3 assists per game. All of that while shooting 48.8% from the field. Pickett also leads Penn State in points per game, rebounds per game and assists per game.

Another Nittany Lion to look out for is guard Andrew Funk, but this time from beyond the arc. Funk is averaging 12.1 points per game but shooting 41.3% from three. In Penn State’s 83-79 win over Iowa Sunday, Funk scored 20 points and shot 62.5% from three.

The Boilers have had some struggles from the 3-point line themselves. Against Rutgers, the Boilermakers only shot 30.4% from three and the game before that against Florida A&M the Boilermakers shot a whopping 24% from beyond the arc. In the previous three games before that? 26.3%, 12% and 24.1%.

It was a rough road for the Boilers from deep, but against Ohio State, they looked as if they might be getting back on track. Purdue shot 41.9% from three.

“This is a little confidence booster, it's nice to see shots actually go in,” freshman guard Braden Smith said after the Ohio State game. “This is what we’re all capable of … everyday we see it in practice.”

Loyer and Smith were big reasons for that. Both went 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Senior guard David Jenkins Jr. also was a big help off of the bench going 3 for 3 from three.

“I feel like our shooting is much better than we’ve shown … the one thing about being able to make threes, we get 39 points on threes that's what gets you,” head coach Matt Painter said after the Ohio State game. “You can make them in a run, make two or three in a row, that could be the difference in a game.”

Purdue will travel to Philadelphia on Sunday to take on the Nittany Lions at 6:00 p.m. and will be aired on the Big Ten Network.