Purdue paid its head coaches a total of $11,187,799 in 2022, averaging just under $700,000 per coach.

That average is carried significantly, however, by what Purdue pays its football and men’s basketball coaches. After removing the almost $8.5 million that Jeff Brohm and Matt Painter were owed in 2022, under $3 million remains for the additional 14 head coaches the university employs.

Brohm and Painter coach two of the only four sports at Purdue that require students to buy tickets, the revenues of which might explain why those coaches’ salaries are so much higher. The other two are women’s basketball and volleyball, which are also skippered by relatively well-compensated coaches.

Of the 16,153 Purdue employees that The Exponent has 2022 salary data on, two names tower above the rest: Jeffrey Brohm and Matt Painter.

Purdue’s football and men’s basketball coaches make a lot of money, and this pattern persists across the conference. Purdue’s investment into the two made up 6.4% of the approximately $131 million that Big Ten schools dished out to coaches of their two-highest grossing sports.

But for all of the money that schools spend in the process of chasing success, they spend several more millions in the fallout of failure. As of September, the Big Ten has sunk a staggering almost $150 million into contract buyouts since 2004.

The most recent and high-profile of these was Nebraska’s firing of Scott Frost, which triggered a $16.4 million buyout. Frost achieved a mere .340 win percentage in his time coaching the Cornhuskers on the gridiron, disappointing the university so much that it opted to pay extra $7.7 million to dismiss him three weeks before Oct. 1, when the buyout would have decreased to $8.7 million.

Frost’s case is one in Big Ten football where the coaches’ performance did not line up with his salary, two variables which tend to be correlated at most schools throughout the conference.

Generally, when a coach wins more, he is rewarded with a higher salary. Some, like Frost or Michigan State’s Mel Tucker, bring home healthy paychecks regardless of their lacking win percentage.

Others, such as recently fired Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, win far in excess of their wages. Chryst won at the third-highest rate among his peers with only the 10th-highest salary.

Interestingly, Chryst’s recent dismissal suggests that perhaps Wisconsin thought his contract was more indicative of his coaching abilities than his record.

Basketball tells a slightly different story.

The levels of salary stratification in football, for the most part, don’t translate to basketball coaches’.

There are three distinct pay levels among Big Ten football coaches: one hovering between $4 and $5 million, another smaller group around $7 million and the Scott Frost/Jim Harbaugh duo sitting just short of $10 million.

Basketball salaries are more like a big cluster between $3 and $5 million, except for Tom Izzo way up near the $8 million mark.

This seems to be due to the parity in winning percentage among the conference’s basketball coaches. Eight of 14 were within a small fraction of each other’s win percentage. Football can only fit four coaches into such a range.

Combining the coaches’ win percentages shows the Boilers got more bang for their buck under Painter and Brohm than any Big Ten school not named Wisconsin. The Badgers appear to exemplify sublime athletic department resource allocation, as they ranked first in spending efficiency and third in overall win rate. The schools above it, Michigan and Ohio State, had to pony up far more cash for their success.

Brohm initially signed a six-year, $3.3 million contract with the Boilers when Purdue hired him from Western Kentucky in 2017. The figure put Brohm seventh in the Big Ten in annual salary, a step up from his predecessor Darrell Hazell, who ranked 11th.

Brohm’s success at the program and the interest he attracted from other programs led him to rise as high as second in the conference in salary in 2019, when he signed a seven-year extension.

New football coach Ryan Walters, in taking over for the successful Brohm, did not one-up his predecessor in salary. Walters will be paid $4 million in his first year, The Exponent previously reported, tied for 12th in the Big Ten.

Walters’ lower salary relative to Brohm’s is likely due to his unproven status. The 37-year-old and first-time head coach not only lags behind his Big Ten peers in years on the job but also years on this planet. The next youngest coach in the conference is Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck, who is 42 years old.

Painter has been the Purdue men’s basketball coach for 18 seasons and is the third-longest tenured coach at the university. He’s turned Purdue into a program that consistently plays in the national spotlight, evidenced by the Boilers’ consecutive home sellout streak, which ranks fourth in the nation behind Duke, Gonzaga and Kansas, putting men’s hoops squarely in the college basketball aristocracy.

Katie Gearlds is in her second season as Purdue women’s basketball coach, signing a five-year contract to take over for the retired Sharon Versyp, who steered the program for 15 years. Versyp was paid $632,962 in her final season.

Basketball has long been the lifeblood of Purdue’s athletic identity, and recent seasons show no indication of that changing. Gearlds and Painter head programs that combined to place Purdue tenth in the nation in total revenue from their basketball programs, totalling over $20 million in revenue in 2022 per Sportico.

Dave Shondell is Purdue’s second-longest-tenured head coach, heading up Purdue volleyball for the last 20 years. Shondell has guided the Boilers to 16 NCAA tournament appearances in the last 19 years, winning Big Ten Coach of the Year twice along the way.