The Purdue menb's basketball team moved up one slot to No. 4 and received eight first-place votes in the latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll released on Monday.
The Boilermakers (8-0) took to the road last Wednesday for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge against Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida. After beating the Seminoles 79-69, they returned to Mackey Arena on Sunday and churned out an 89-70 win over Minnesota to begin conference play.
Only No. 1 Houston (8-0), No. 2 Texas (6-0) and No. 3 Virginia (7-0) are ahead of Purdue.
The Boilers top the list of all Big Ten teams in the AP Top 25. Other ranked teams include: No. 13 Maryland, No. 14 Indiana, No. 17 Illinois and No. 25 Ohio State. Teams receiving votes but not a Top 25 ranking were Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin.
The Boilers are also No. 4 in the USA Today/Coaches Poll. That poll has the same top-5 teams. Conference teams among the Coaches Poll Top 25 include: No. 11 Indiana, No. 13 Maryland, No. 17 Illinois, No. 23 Ohio State and No. 24 Iowa.
Purdue stays at Mackey Arena on Wednesday for a matchup against Hofstra at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten+.