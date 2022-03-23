Safin Wills of the Purdue track & field team has been named the Big Ten Men's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week, the conference announced on Wednesday.
The junior received this honor after a top-10 performance in his inaugural outdoor meet at the Hurricane Invitational in Miami, where he placed second, to commence the outdoor season.
This is Wills' first Big Ten Athlete of the Week honor, and it is the third for the Boilermakers this season along with senior Johnny Vanos and junior Justin Becker.
Saturday's outdoor performance comes after Wills won two medals in February, at the Big Ten Indoor Track & Field Championships. He got a silver in the triple jump and a bronze in the long jump.
His triple jump mark of 15.75m is No. 8 on Purdue's all-time indoor list.