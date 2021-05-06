Purdue baseball's home series with Northwestern this weekend at Alexander Field has been postponed because of "health and safety concerns" within the NU program.
The decision to postpone was mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants, according to a news release Wednesday afternoon. The institutions are working with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. Midweek options beginning the week of May 17 are being considered due to the proximity of Evanston and West Lafayette.
All tickets purchased for Friday through Sunday at Alexander Field will be refunded. When the games are rescheduled, the allotted 500 tickets per game will then be made available for the new dates. All tickets are priced at $5 per day. One ticket is good for both games of a potential doubleheader, but reentry is not permitted between games in the event of a doubleheader.
Purdue's next scheduled game is May 14 at Maryland. The next scheduled game at Alexander Field is May 27 vs. Penn State.