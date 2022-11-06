As the end of the regular season quickly approaches, with only six more matches on the schedule, two road contests awaited Purdue in the Great Lakes State of Michigan.

The No. 14 Purdue volleyball team (18-6, 9-5 Big Ten) first traveled to East Lansing to face off against Michigan State (10-15, 1-13) on Friday night and then to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines (14-10, 5-9) Sunday afternoon, winning both matches.

The Boilermakers got off to a hot start Sunday, winning the first two sets 25-21 and 25-15, respectively. Michigan soon rallied back to win the third set 25-19 and stay alive in the match. The Boilers quickly put that set behind them and won the fourth set 25-20 to win the match 3-1.

Head coach Dave Shondell said he put an emphasis on the team winning the first set, which he thinks may have caused some early issues for Purdue.

“Early on, (Eva Hudson) got blocked a couple of times and (Raven Colvin) came out and made three hitting errors on her first three contacts, yet we still won that first set,” Shondell said. “I thought that was huge that we (won) despite starting (out) a little choppy.”

While Hudson, a freshman outside hitter, added another team-leading game for kills, racking up 15 kills and a block, it was senior outside hitter Emma Ellis that stole the show for Purdue. She recorded 13 kills, three blocks and a career-high 15 points.

Michigan middle blocker Jacque Boney and outside hitter Jess Mruzik led their team with a combined 11 kills and seven blocks.

Purdue struggled early in Friday night’s game against the Spartans. Purdue lost the first set 25-18, but just like the game against Indiana on Oct. 30, the Boilermakers managed to sweep the next three sets and win the match 3-1.

“It wasn’t very good early, and part of that is due to the way that Michigan State played,” Shondell said Friday. “They didn’t give a lot of points away early — they were serving bullets over the net — and that got us back on our heels.”

Colvin, a sophomore middle blocker, racked up a team-leading 16 kills, which is two away from her career high that she achieved in a winning match against Utah earlier in the season. She also had four total blocks and a .696 hitting percentage.

Senior outside hitter Maddy Chinn recorded 13 kills and three blocks, which was second on the team in both categories. It was fifth-year middle blocker Hannah Clayton that ultimately got the winning kill for Purdue.

Michigan State outside hitter Maradith O’Gorman and outside hitter Aliyah Moore led the team with 12 kills and four blocks combined.

With these two wins, Purdue stands at No. 5 in the Big Ten standings and will be back at Holloway Gymnasium to play Ohio State at 7 p.m. Thursday. The match will be aired on Big Ten Plus.