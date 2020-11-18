The NCAA Division I Council announced an extension to the recruiting dead period in a Wednesday evening statement.
No in-person recruiting visits or activities will be allowed through April, 15 per the statement. The dead period was established in April 2020 due to the initial surge of the coronavirus. Virtual events and visits are still allowed, as are individual correspondences.
“The COVID-19 numbers are not trending in the right direction for the Council to allow in-person recruiting and the associated long-distance travel for coaches, prospective student-athletes and their families,” said Council Chair M. Grace Calhoun. “We acknowledge the impact the restrictions are having on student-athletes who dream of being Division I athletes, but we must prioritize the health and safety of current and potential student-athletes and their families, as well as coaches and others on campus.”
The dead period was previously extended to the new year on Sept. 16. The council has been "reviewing the dead period on a regular basis since April," according to a statement released at the previous extension.