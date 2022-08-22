Purdue Athletics announced its financial plans for the 2022-23 season, asking fans for more cash contributions from a donor base that raised $83 million last year.

The announcements include plans for $40 million in “improvements and renovations” to Ross-Ade Stadium, a monetary “educational benefit” and advances in third-party name, image and likeness groups.

The board of trustees approved over $45 million in April for “Phase 1” renovations to Ross-Ade, The Exponent previously reported. An announcement with renderings of the renovations will be released before the football’s season opener Sept. 1, the letter from Purdue Athletics said.

Purdue Athletics said in the letter that "Phase 2" renovation plans will be available soon, and it estimates they will total around $40 million.

Student-athletes will receive up to $5,980 per year as part of the newly created “Boilermaker Educational Benefit,” an “educational achievement award” that Purdue can now give to athletes because of changes to NCAA and Big Ten rules.

The benefits are part of the $13.5 million goal for the John Purdue Club, which helps pay for scholarships, fees and other benefits for student-athletes.

The letter also announced a goal of “$15 million for projects and endowments for all sports.” That money would be used for “facilities, coaching and training, travel and tournament opportunities, nutrition enhancements, academic advancements and more.”

Purdue officially endorsed The Boilermaker Alliance, a third-party NIL group to support Boilermaker athletes. The group recently announced a $6 million annual fundraising goal, which the letter says is “representative of what we believe is necessary to provide our highest-profile programs and student-athletes with a competitive level of support.”

The letter also advertises The Boilermaker Marketplace Exchange, which is set up by Purdue to connect student athletes with businesses, donors and alumni for NIL opportunities.