Despite multiple recruiting experts predicting he would commit to Kentucky, defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert committed to Purdue Sunday.

Gilbert is a four-star recruit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis. He is the highest rated Boilermaker commit of their 18-person 2023 class. He announced his decision on Instagram Live Sunday morning.

Friday night, 24/7 Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong predicted Gilbert would be a Wildcat.

Gilbert’s leaning changed Saturday morning, Gilbert said.

“I really woke up (Saturday) morning and thought about my decision and the best fit for me and I thought it was Purdue,” Gilbert told 24/7 Sports. “Everything about them. The pitch they gave, me being a hometown kid and the opportunities I’d have.”

Defensive line coach Mark Hagen is responsible for four of the Boilers’ highest-rated commits, according to 24/7 composite recruiting rankings. Gilbert joins fellow defensive linemen Micah Carter, Saadiq Clements and Drake Carlson in Purdue’s 2023 class.

“Coach Hagen, he’s a great defensive line coach,” Gilbert told 24/7 Sports. “He’s coached multiple high-end talents like Kawann Short, George Karlaftis and he’s coached everywhere, in the (Southeastern Conference) and really trusting him to develop me as a player.”

Purdue now holds the No. 34 overall rated class according to the 24/7 composite rankings.

“I like where (the program) is going,” Gilbert told 24/7 Sports. “The program is really growing and I want to be part of that.

“The academics as well. Out of all the schools I was choosing, Purdue has the (best) academics of all of them and that’s big for me as well.”