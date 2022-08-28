8/28/22 Kendrick Gilbert commitment

Four-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert announced his commitment on Instagram Sunday morning. 

Despite multiple recruiting experts predicting he would commit to Kentucky, defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert committed to Purdue Sunday.

Gilbert is a four-star recruit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis. He is the highest rated Boilermaker commit of their 18-person 2023 class. He announced his decision on Instagram Live Sunday morning.

Friday night, 24/7 Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong predicted Gilbert would be a Wildcat.

Gilbert’s leaning changed Saturday morning, Gilbert said.

“I really woke up (Saturday) morning and thought about my decision and the best fit for me and I thought it was Purdue,” Gilbert told 24/7 Sports. “Everything about them. The pitch they gave, me being a hometown kid and the opportunities I’d have.”

Defensive line coach Mark Hagen is responsible for four of the Boilers’ highest-rated commits, according to 24/7 composite recruiting rankings. Gilbert joins fellow defensive linemen Micah Carter, Saadiq Clements and Drake Carlson in Purdue’s 2023 class.

“Coach Hagen, he’s a great defensive line coach,” Gilbert told 24/7 Sports. “He’s coached multiple high-end talents like Kawann Short, George Karlaftis and he’s coached everywhere, in the (Southeastern Conference) and really trusting him to develop me as a player.”

Purdue now holds the No. 34 overall rated class according to the 24/7 composite rankings.

“I like where (the program) is going,” Gilbert told 24/7 Sports. “The program is really growing and I want to be part of that.

“The academics as well. Out of all the schools I was choosing, Purdue has the (best) academics of all of them and that’s big for me as well.”

