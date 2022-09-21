Purdue has played only one ranked match this year, its only loss this season. Friday’s opponent in Minnesota has played in multiple ranked contests, beating No. 12 Florida and No. 14 Baylor, but lost to No. 1 Texas, No. 5 Stanford and No. 17 Pepperdine.

The No. 11 Boilermakers (9-1) will face off against the No. 8 Gophers (5-3) in their Big Ten conference opener at Holloway Gymnasium Friday night.

The Boilermakers are coming off a 2-0 weekend against Northern Kentucky and Ball State, but conference play exposes them to some of the top-ranked teams in the country.

The Big Ten claimed five of the top 10 spots on the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll Monday.

“(Minnesota’s) got experience and they’ve got talent, but I’m convinced we have a match in us that will certainly make things interesting here in Holloway,” head coach Dave Shondell said in a press conference Monday afternoon.

Purdue won their last matchup against the Golden Gophers in 2021, the seventh time the Boilermakers have beaten Minnesota in 42 meetings since 1999.

After missing the first six matches of the Gophers’ season due to an ankle injury, Mckenna Wucherer is the outside hitter to watch. The 6-foot-1 freshman was voted the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2022 by several recruiting sites and was the 2021 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year. In just two matches, she has already racked up 28 kills and four blocks for the Gophers.

“She’s kind of an Eva Hudson-type player,” Shondell said. “Obviously she’s higher-rated — Hudson wasn’t number one in the recruiting class — but she adds a new dimension to their team with (her) power and how high she gets the ball.

Wucherer is accompanied by other top-ranked recruits and hitters, including 6-foot-7 middle blocker Carter Booth and outside hitter Taylor Landfair, who already has 135 kills this season.

The Gopher’s setter, Melani Shaffmaster, has both experience and precision, with 318 assists this season, and has started every game at setter since her freshman year. Shondell compared this to the Boiler’s setter, junior Megan Renner, who has started just 10 matches at that position.

“Renner needs the work, and the more time she’s on the floor, the better she’s going to get and the more comfortable she’s going to feel. Shaffmaster, she’s started every match since her freshman year, and (Renner) has started 10. But on this one night, Renner has to be better to at least give us a chance to win.”

Shondell said he’s hoping for lots of energy from the Boiler Block Party, Boiler Box Band and the rest of the team’s supporters in Holloway for this competitive game.

“We had an electric crowd here on Saturday,” Shondell said. “I thought it was a factor down the stretch in those two close sets we won. We certainly hope to see that kind of crowd again.”