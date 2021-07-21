This summer, three U-19 FIBA finalists returned to Purdue’s men’s basketball roster with one goal in mind: Keep building from where they were last year.

In late June, sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and incoming-freshman forward Caleb Furst were selected to play for the United States and sophomore center Zach Edey for Canada in the Under-19 International Basketball Federation World Cup. Their mission: To take their talents overseas and face some of the toughest young competition the world could offer.

While Ivey and Furst made their own impact for the United States, Edey dominated as the main low-post anchor for the Canadian national team. The 7’4” sophomore averaged a double-double for Canada, scoring 15.1 points, grabbing 14.1 rebounds and blocking 2.3 shots per game. He only dipped below 12 rebounds once in his seven games.

“Zach arguably had the best tournament of anybody,” Painter said. “I think if Canada won gold, he would have been the MVP of the tournament.”

Ivey and Furst averaged 12.3 and 7.1 points respectively. Ivey alternated between a starting and a backup role for the United States. Furst said his time as an Olympian was a great learning experience for him, especially considering he got to play a majority of his minutes at the power forward spot, where he will be competing for a starting role at Purdue.

Ivey called Olympic basketball a “whole different game.” Learning an entirely new system under head coach Jamie Dixon, adjusting to FIBA rules and competing against players who’ve played professional basketball from as young as 16 years old separated it from the basketball he was used to.

Senior forward Trevion Williams was the last player to represent Purdue in the FIBA World Cup, being selected in 2019 after his freshman year. He averaged 8.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in seven games of his own.

“I think, more than anything, it lets them know that they belong,” Painter said. “Any time you can play against the best players in the world at your age and have success, you know you’re doing something right.”

Head coach Matt Painter said the most important thing these players could work on over the summer was building the right habits with their teammates. The team spends at least four hours a day with each other, Painter said, and spend even more time practicing on their own.

“We’ve signed the right guys, which we feel we have across the board,” Painter said. “Trying to build habits, talk about put some things in and some things so when they do get to fall and start to practice, not everything will be new for the athletes.”

The good habits already seemed to be implementing themselves early for the Boilermakers in their Tuesday practice. Edey and Williams pushed each other in the post from from start to finish, trading jump-hooks, layups and step back shots through scrimmages and beyond. Sophomore guard Brandon Newman intercepted two passes during scrimmage, and Ivey found every excuse he could to dunk the ball on a fast break.

Scrimmages ended with a clutch win from the starters. Williams fought hard for a loose ball, being knocked to the ground as he passed it to a player on the 3-point line. The ball swung around towards an open Ivey, who calmly knocked down a game-winning jumper in the face of a defender.

“Obviously, he’s a lot better (than before),” Furst said. “He’s a great scorer and a great athlete. At the same time, he’s a good passer and great at defense. He’s improved a lot in all of those areas.”

Painter said the offense still needs a player who could orchestrate the offense — someone who could guide players through the right plays or take over the scoring load if need be.

As the team’s starting point guard, Ivey said he wanted to grow more as a leader on the team.

“As I continue during practice, I want to be more talkative on offense and defense,” Ivey said. “Just being a better leader in every possible way I can.”