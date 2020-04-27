COVID-19’s deleterious effect on the world of college sports is obvious and all-consuming. Seasons, matches, games and practices in every sport in the NCAA are either postponed or canceled, training centers are closed, and physical distancing disallows players from getting together to work on their skills.

For most NCAA athletes, however, there is a light at the end of the tunnel: At some point, their seasons will return.

But for athletes vying for a chance to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which has been pushed back to summer 2021, that next season isn’t guaranteed.

For Purdue alumna Annie Drews, an Opposite on the U.S.’s indoor volleyball team and a 2021 hopeful, dealing with the pandemic-driven unknowns has helped brighten her perspective.

“The news is unfortunate, obviously, and it definitely shifts things,” said Drews, who graduated in 2015. “But it shifts things for every athlete in every country.”

Drews was named MVP at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women’s National League after helping Team USA win the tournament, including scoring a team-high 33 points in the title match against Brazil. At 6-foot-4 and equipped with a powerful spike, Drews is an intimidating presence on the volleyball floor and was peaking at the right time, being named best Opposite at the 2019 FIVB World Cup last October.

Trying to maintain that fitness has been a daunting task, but Drews said she has found ways to augment her training regimen to make it work at home.

“I have an agility circuit each week that focuses on jumping, so I’m still jumping every day just so I don’t shock the system when we come back,” Drews said. “I have a little backyard, so I’ll do some little ball control drills: kind of pass the ball to myself, set against the wall, stuff like that.”

Drews, who played professionally last year in the V.League 1 in Japan, considers herself fortunate for the circumstances she finds herself in.

“I got out right before things started showing up there. I know Japan got hit pretty early,” Drews said. “I was able to return home safely and on time, and healthy.”

While Team USA’s spot in the Olympics is guaranteed, each player’s is not. All Drews can do is wait and see and stay prepared for when the action ramps back up, but she said she’s also counting her blessings.

“I know a lot of people are worried about job security or feeding a family, and my heart goes out to them so much,” Drews said. “I realize I’m in a fortunate situation to be safe, to be healthy, to be able to do some training. I think that’s sort of my attitude towards the pandemic, to be thankful for the things that I have, not the things it’s restricting.”