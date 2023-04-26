Both tennis teams will start their postseason bids in-state on Thursday, with the women set to host in West Lafayette the same day the men travel to Bloomington.

The men’s team (2-19, 0-9 Big Ten) sits at the bottom of the conference standings without a Big Ten win, slated to play Michigan State in the first round. The women (15-7, 6-5) sit right in the middle of the standings and will get a first-round bye before playing Nebraska.

Homestand hopes

The Boilermakers are hosting the women’s tournament for the first time since the 2008 season, although they were on the list to do so in 2020 before the onset of pandemic-related cancellations.

Head coach Laura Glitz recalled a moment like from the 2021 Big Ten Tournament, which saw the Boilers’ season conclude after a long-fought final set, which lasted “something like 10 match points.”

“Eight match points, to be exact,” assistant coach Daniela Vidal said, chiming in to Glitz’s account of the match.

Glitz said although Illinois was the better team that day, when teams have the support of their home crowd, they tend to come through in those situations.

“I also think this year, we’ve had really good fans coming out,” she said. “I think it really helps the girls and that’s going to help us in these close-type matches.”

Purdue has only played two matches since April 9, beating Indiana at home before ending its season with a loss to Wisconsin on the road last weekend. Kennedy Gibbs provided the team with its only point against the Badgers and is coming off consecutive straight-set wins in singles matches.

The top two seeds in the tournament, Michigan (No. 5 nationally) and Ohio State (No. 10 nationally), both handed the Boilers shutout losses during the regular season. The Buckeyes have a double bye on Purdue’s side of the bracket and await the winner of the Boilers’ match against Nebraska.

Punching up, down the road

The Bucks and Wolverines claim the top two spots in the men’s tournament, too. Purdue played a pair of duals against both in its last two weekend outings, coming up winless in each.

The Boilermakers find themselves last in the Big Ten standings, just behind the Hoosiers, whose lone win of the conference season game against the gold and black on March 25.

The team has been shut out several times by Big Ten opponents, with its best two efforts coming against Michigan State and Penn State toward the end of the season. Purdue’s first round match will be against the Spartans on Thursday, and the winner will face Michigan the next day.