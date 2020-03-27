3/9/20 General Coronavirus
Adrian Gaeta | Graphics Editor

The Big Ten Conference announced it will extend the moratorium on spring sports through the beginning of May.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the conference confirmed it will re-evaluate the moratorium by May 4. This extension still includes all recruiting activities and events previously suspended by the conference.

"The Big Ten Conference will continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

