Chicago police confirmed that officer Ronald Newman — the father of Purdue freshman basketball player Brandon Newman — died of complications of COVID-19 Thursday night. He is the third Chicago police officer to die of the virus, officials said.
Brandon Newman was a red-shirt freshman during the 2019-20 season. According to Chicago’s WGN network, his father had been initially hospitalized at the end of March.
CPD Superintendent David Brown called Ronald Newman a “brave and courageous hero” in a statement Friday.
It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of one of our own, Officer Ronald Newman who unfortunately lost his battle to Covid-19. This 20 yr veteran will be missed. Our condolences to his family. Rest peacefully Ronnie we will take it from here. You Will NEVER BE FORGOTTEN pic.twitter.com/zMyABoS76R— 4th District - South Chicago (@ChicagoCAPS04) April 18, 2020
Purdue Athletics Strategic Communications Director Chris Forman extended sympathy to Newman’s family on behalf of the University.
“The Purdue athletic department and men’s basketball program is deeply saddened by the death of Ronald Newman,” Forman said in a statement. “We send our condolences to the Newman family, and have reached out to Brandon and his family during their time of need.”
The Paint Crew, the student section for Purdue men’s basketball, also extended sympathies via Twitter Saturday night.
“Our deepest sympathy goes out to Brandon Newman and his family tonight,” the Paint Crew statement said.