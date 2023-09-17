As the ball was passed over the top of the defense, Northwestern graduate student Aurea del Carmen was free on goal with only Senior Goalkeeper Charlotte Cyr in front of her.

With the ball bouncing in her direction, Cyr attempted to clear the ball but instead took out del Carmen, receiving a red card for a foul outside the box. The red card led to a freekick from 19 yards out for Northwestern, who promptly capitalized on the opportunity.

The Purdue Boilermakers (3-6, 0-1 Big Ten) lost 1-0 to the Northwestern Wildcats (7-0-2, 1-0 Big Ten) this past Sunday at Folk Field.

“That was a heartbreaker, I love how we played, I love how we competed,” soccer head coach Drew Roff said.

Following the score and red card, Northwestern had a similar predicament occur on the opposite end of the pitch when Northwestern goalkeeper sophomore Reiley Fitzpatrick received a yellow card for a foul outside the box, vaguely similar to Cyr’s red card that led to the Wildcat goal.

This raised questions on what was the difference between the two plays, one team receiving a yellow and one team receiving a red card. The Boilers argued with the ref that both plays should have received equal treatment.

This yellow card led to a freekick from 25 yards out for the Boilers, which senior midfielder Emily Matthews took and shot over the bar.

Despite the red, the Boilers continued to push for an equalizer. Their best chance came yet again through freshman attacker Lauren Omholt, who had a shot go wide in the 82nd minute.

“The red card and the goal that followed was the difference but I love how we kept at it,” Roff said. “Though we deserved more today, that's the way it goes.”

The Boilers stayed resilient with another cross coming across the face of the goal in the 85th minute. In the 86th, Emily Matthews was stopped by Fitrpatrick in yet another one-on-one chance.

“We had to defend a little bit more compactly and we had to look even more for the counter,” Roff said. “I was really convinced we were gonna level things up.”

This loss makes it four losses in five games for the Boilers, and their fourth loss of the season at Folk Field. But Roff has some optimism for the team's upcoming games and how this game is one to build on.

“The rest of the way we’re gonna have some success and it’s not always gonna end in heartbreak because we played well today,” Roff said.

Early in the first half the Wildcats dominated possession, spending much of their time in the midfield or in Purdue’s half. The Boilers did stir up the better of chances on the counter, pushing for their first goal.

Their first real chance of the half came 15 minutes into the game from Omholt. One-on-one with the goalkeeper, Omholt failed to convert as it was saved by Fitzpatrick.

“We really liked the matchup with (Omholt) and any of their center backs individually,” Roff said. “I thought (Omholt) caused a lot of havoc for their backline and, you know, that’s the type of quality she brings.”

The Boilers grew more comfortable into the game as the first half continued. Springing some passes together and creating good passing lanes, but the Boilermakers failed to finish any of their chances.

“We created some really good looks and players stepped up and were dangerous,” Roff said.

Though in the 38th minute the Boilers had the best chance of either team in the first half off a corner. When Fitzpatrick failed to catch a corner, dropping the ball behind her and leaving her goal defenseless.

The ball was kicked around like a pinball. Sophomore defender Sabrina Blount and junior midfielder Abigail Roy both had their shots blocked from within six yards of the goal before the ball was cleared out of the box.

The Boilers continued their attack until the final whistle but could not find the back of the net despite having more goal scoring threat than the Wildcats throughout the two halves.

“We played well today but you got to get ready for the next one and move on,” Roff said. “All our sights are set on Maryland now.”

Purdue will play at Maryland 7 p.m. Thursday night. The game will air on Big Ten Plus.