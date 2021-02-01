After a 19-point win over then-No. 23 Minnesota, the Purdue men's basketball team has moved into the AP Top 25 in-season poll for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

No. 24 Purdue (12-6), whose win Saturday also knocked the Golden Gophers out of the Top 25, were previously ranked No. 23 in the 2019-20 preseason poll. That Boilermaker team lost its ranking after early losses to Texas and Marquette.

The team spent eight consecutive weeks in the 2018-19 in-season poll, a run that ended with a devastating loss, 80-75, to then No. 1-Virginia in the Elite Eight. Virginia went on to win the NCAA championship.

Purdue has won five of its last six games, building on strong performances from junior center Trevion Williams, as well as steady scoring from freshmen guards Brandon Newman and Jaden Ivey. Newman scored a career-high 29 points on 9-14 shooting against Minnesota.

Five other Big Ten opponents are in AP's Top 25, including No. 4 Michigan and No. 7 Ohio State. Michigan easily defeated Purdue Jan. 22 after the Boilermakers lost their best 3-point shooter, redshirt junior Sasha Stefanovic, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan. 21.

Purdue is 4-4 against teams in the Top 25 at the time it played them. Those wins included Ohio State (twice), Michigan State and most recently Minnesota. The losses were to Iowa, Rutgers, Illinois and Michigan.

Purdue's only remaining game against a currently ranked opponent is scheduled for March 2 against No. 19 Wisconsin. Three of the Boilermakers' next four games are against teams they have already beaten this season in Maryland, Minnesota and Michigan State.

This week's USA Today Coaches Poll did not rank the Boilermakers. That poll has the same Top 5 as AP. In addition to the No. 4 Wolverines, the Big Ten has No. 8 Iowa, No. 9 Ohio State, No. 13 Illinois and No. 20 Wisconsin among the Coaches Poll Top 25.

While the two major weekly polls get the most attention during the season, the NCAA’s NET Ranking is the most important to the seeding in post-season tournaments. In the NET, Purdue is seen as the No. 24 team among all 347 Division 1 teams. The Top 5 among the NET are Baylor, Gonzaga, Michigan, Houston and Illinois.

Other Big Ten teams are ranked as: No. 6 Iowa, No. 12 Ohio State, No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 29 Penn State, No. 32 Rutgers, No. 42 Maryland, No. 47 Indiana, No. 49 Minnesota, No. 86 Northwestern, No. 95 Michigan State and No. 164 Nebraska.

Purdue plays Maryland at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in College Park, Maryland, and will again be without Stefanovic, although he is out of isolation and attended Saturday's game against Minnesota. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.