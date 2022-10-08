No. 7 Wisconsin’s wall at the net proved effective against the No. 5 Purdue’s hitters, as 6-foot-6 Anna Smrek and 6-foot-3 Caroline Crawford combined for more blocks than the Boilers as a team.

The Boilermakers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) fell to the Badgers (11-3, 5-1 Big Ten) in four sets Saturday night, picking up their first loss in the Big Ten and second on the season.

Purdue dropped the second and third sets to Wisconsin, showing the first signs of struggle against Wisconsin’s size as its hitting percentage began to dwindle.

Head coach Dave Shondell said the effectiveness of Wisconsin’s block started with its tough serving. As a result, just 33 of Purdue’s 141 shots came from its middle blockers — a number Shondell would like to have increased, given the Badgers’ right side blocker is an inch shorter than Caleb Furst.

Freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson had just 13 kills in four sets at her lowest efficiency output of the year with a .093 clip. The team hit .128 collectively in the match.

“(Hudson) had 54 swings in four sets, and was really good early,” Shondell said. “But then (Wisconsin) kind of negated her, and that's what great teams are going to try to do.”

Purdue came out strong in the first set, putting up a 5-0 lead before giving Wisconsin a chance to serve. The Boilermakers never let up, surging ahead by 10 at one point, eventually taking the set 25-16.

Grace Balensiefer said she thought Wisconsin was trying to hit a specific shot in the first set, and as a result, were plagued by hitting errors.

“I think we served really tough in the first set and our defense and serve-receive were lights out,” the fifth-year setter said. “We had great passes the whole set, and on top of that, Wisconsin had a lot of errors (in terms of) serving and hitting.’

While they knew there was a possibility she would play, Balensiefer said the team didn’t expect to see as much of Smrek as they did, given she hadn’t played much recently due to a back injury. Shondell said Smrek was “the most imposing figure in American volleyball right now,” and credits her with shutting down Hudson on Saturday.

He said he believes Wisconsin is a top-5 team in the nation, and will likely find itself higher in the rankings when the American Volleyball Coaches Association weekly poll is updated Monday.

Julia Orzel, who led Wisconsin with 19 kills, was the Freshman of the Year in the Big Ten last year. Devyn Robinson was the Freshman of the Year before that, and Anna Smrek was the NCAA Final Four Player of the Tournament.

Purdue will have almost a week off before resuming play against Indiana in Bloomington next Friday at 7 p.m.