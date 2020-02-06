Purdue is taking the loss to Indiana at home in stride as the team continues its week of Big Ten games.

The Boilers’ (15-8, 6-5 Big Ten) three-game win-streak was broken by the Hoosiers (18-5, 8-3) on Monday night. Purdue will now attempt to recover in its game against Michigan (14-7, 5-5) tonight.

Even though they were coming off a string of games where at least seven players scored, the Boilers weren’t able to complete plays; only four players scored points, and only two of those were in the double digits.

Head coach Sharon Versyp said that to play well on offense, sophomore guards Kayana Traylor and Cassidy Hardin as well as junior forward Jenelle Grant need to put points on the board.

“The team just had some issues getting into the paint,” senior guard Dominique Oden said. “(Indiana’s) defense is just incredibly aggressive, I would say. It wasn’t technically hard to get in the paint, but when it got in the paint, our post players got double- and triple-teamed in, and that made it hard.”

The team has used the takeaways to train and apply against their next Big Ten opponent, the Wolverines.

“Tomorrow we’ll go right back at it,” Versyp said. “We’ll get ready. We’ll watch what we need to get better at that. What just happened, you know, some of how they got the paint, maybe how we’re having those gaps, but we’ve got to work on ourselves. We have to get better.”

The team said that it has to change its habits during practice and the following game so it can dominate in transition shooting and rebounding.

“The shift is to ... make up for the mistakes that we made (against Indiana),” Oden said. “We don’t want to not make paint shots. We want to shoot well. We need to rebound, to not get out-rebounded, so the focus is just to get back to what we were doing before this game.”