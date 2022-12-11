Purdue track and field opened up its indoor season on Saturday with 14 first-place finishes and put a few new times/distances on the school’s all-time top-10 lists.

Head coach Norbert Elliot described the Edmonds-Wilt Invitational as a “lowkey” meet, but a great way to see where the athletes are at in their training at this point in the year.

“Overall, I knew that the kids were in pretty good shape,” he said. “I was really looking for validation of that, and I definitely got some.”

K’Ja Talley won both of her events with top-10 program times in the 60-meter hurdles and 300-meter races. Saturday’s meet was the junior’s third consecutive home opener in which she recorded personal records in the events she raced.

This year, in the 60-meter hurdles, Talley opened prelims with a PR time of 8.4 seconds. She said she was excited with the new best, but her teammates kept telling her she could go faster in the next race.

“And that’s what I did for the finals,” she said. “I came out and ran an 8.2 — I was not expecting that.”

Talley’s time of 8.26 seconds tied for the third fastest in school history, according to a press release. Two other Boilermakers, fifth-year Johnny Vanos and sophomore Brett Otterbacher, also cracked the top-10 in the weighted throw and 500-meter race respectively.

Vanos’ toss of 21.95 meters earned him both a PR and the No. 4 spot in Purdue’s record book, while Otterbacher’s 1:03.9 in the 500 earned him No. 7.

In the 60-meter race, the women took first through fourth, led by fifth-year Camille Christopher. The men nearly accomplished the same feat, taking second through fifth in the 60, led by fifth-year Justin Becker.

Freshman Connor Czajkowski finished third in that race, but claimed his first ever collegiate win in the 200 later that day. The Boilermakers did well in the field events, particularly the jumps. Purdue was No. 1 in the men’s weighted throw, pole vault and long jump, while the women took first in the high jump and long jump.

Junior Deborah Obadofin, the winner of the women’s long jump, just missed out on a second victory in the triple jump by .25 meters. Obadofin was one of several Boilers participating in both track and field events, something Coach Elliot said he likes to do in the early indoor meets.

“You want to see what else you can find: what other talent level or what other skill set they can show,” Elliot said. “Early in the season, we put them in sort of non-traditional events just to see what we can see.”

Purdue’s next meet, the Big Ten invitational, is over a month away, and with break coming up, continuing the training program will be mostly up to the athletes. Elliot said they all have training programs to follow, and he expects them to “regain their fitness’ after finals week.