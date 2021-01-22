The 13th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers opened the its Big Ten volleyball season with a tough 3-0 loss in a match-up at No. 1-ranked Wisconsin Friday night.

Wisconsin blew through the Boilermakers with a 25-14 win in a confident first set performance. Despite the absence of junior hitter Grace Cleveland, who was out due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, the Boilers found ways to score against Wisconsin's intimidating court presence thanks to the help of freshman middle blocker Taylor Trammell.

"She's a player that in practice, when it counts, her level goes up," head coach Dave Shondell said after the game. "We got her the ball as often as we could."

Trammell scored one kill and two assists hitting at a .500% level, the highest of the Boilermakers' first set.

After a shaky first set, the Boilermakers found themselves in a similar hole at the start of the second. The Badgers kept their momentum by scoring a 7-1 run at the beginning of the set.

The Badger's All-American Dana Rettke sealed the second set with a kill on the match point. With 11 total kills and four blocks, the Badger's star player left a serious impact on the court.

The Boilermakers were able to keep the set at a back-and-forth pace, until attack errors and lack of experience began to catch up. Purdue finished the game with 22 total errors as opposed to Wisconsin's 13.

"I thought maybe two or three people on the whole squad were totally zoned in," Shondell said. "You can't go to Wisconsin, who's ranked No. 1, and expect to win while playing like that."

After a hard-fought second set, the Badgers were able to ride their momentum and pull away in the third after going on another 6-0 run early, eventually leading to a 25-16 loss. Trammell added another three kills to her stat line bringing her to four for the night.

In the end, Purdue's hitting percentage totaled .116% which was .299% less than Wisconsin.

The Boilermakers now look forward to Saturday night where they will once again play Wisconsin in the second of a best-of-two game series. The game will be played from Wisconsin Fieldhouse at 9 p.m. on Jan. 23, and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.