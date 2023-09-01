Purdue football is brand new this year.

The program is coming off one of the most tumultuous off-seasons in its history, where essentially every Boiler football figurehead was replaced.

The uncertainty presented itself as fertile ground for a fan poll, and that is exactly what the Exponent has done, putting out a series of questions on the following for users to answer.

Most polls got about 200 responses, with results covering a multitude of topics:

What is the trajectory of the Purdue football program?

With a brand-new coaching staff and quarterback, Purdue is coming into a new era. This will be the first season it all comes together.

Glimpses have been shown of how the quarterbacks and coaches have performed on their own at previous stops, informing fans along with the off-season chatter coming out of West Lafayette.

With all the information that fans have, a staggering 74.7% thought the program was on the rise; evidence that the shine has not yet worn off the Boilers’ new look.

How many games will Purdue win this year?

The majority of fans expect the team to win fewer games than it did last year. The most common response was five to six wins, teetering on the edge of a bowl game.

If the Boilers could get to that six-win threshold, it would continue a strong trend started by Brohm.

In Brohm’s tenure from 2017-22, the football team went to four bowls in six years. The last time Purdue did that was from 2003-08 during the glory days of Joe Tiller, the winningest coach in program history.

The fan opinion meshed closely with the line set by FanDuel Sportsbook at 5.5 wins.

What is your opinion of head coach Ryan Walters?

The headliner of Purdue’s long off-season shopping list was head coach Ryan Walters.

Fans have very little to judge Walters on as he has never been a head coach before. But despite not having seen him coach, the effects of his recruiting are already paying dividends.

Walters was able to recruit multiple four-star recruits in his one off-season, something no Purdue head coach has been able to do in 15 years.

Perhaps swayed by the same charm that landed those recruits, fans are overwhelmingly positive about Walters. Fewer than 4% of voters had a negative opinion, and more than 80% were positive or very positive.

What is your opinion of quarterback Hudson Card?

A junior transfer quarterback from Texas, Hudson Card, was named the starter ahead of Saturday’s match against Fresno State.

Card decided to transfer after losing the starting job at Texas to former No. 1 overall recruit Quinn Ewers.

In the short time Card played at Texas, he was quite efficient. Card had a 6-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and an overall quarterback rating of 153.

Just as Walters’ poll turned out, the majority of respondents voted “very positive.” Even more impressive was the fact he had nearly half the number of negative votes as Walters.

With the little fans have seen and know about Card, they remain optimistic about his play.

What is your opinion of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell?

Unlike Card and Walters, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has years of experience in his role.

Harrell has been the offensive coordinator of three programs since 2016: North Texas, USC and West Virginia.

West Virginia’s offense yards per game last year ranked 57th, just behind Purdue. Harrell decided to take what could be considered a lateral move, choosing a Purdue program that has won more games than the Mountaineers in recent seasons.

Harrell differed from Card and Walters in the polls, with the majority of responses coming in a peg less positive.

Despite the indifferent reception, Harrell did not have more negative votes than Walters. It is possible that fans simply have not been exposed to Harrell enough to form an opinion.

What will be better this year, offense or defense?

The fact that voting favored offense is not exactly earth-shattering — Purdue has been an offense-first team for decades and fans typically have a penchant for scoring.

That said, the voting could also reflect fans’ optimistic opinion of the Boilers’ signal caller.

The offensive expectations also go against the grain of Walters’ expertise as a former defensive coach.

Even with the head coach being more defensively aligned, Purdue is coming off a stronger offensive season that returns talent like sophomore running back Devin Mockobee.