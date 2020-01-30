Purdue is looking to come at Michigan State with intensity and an emphasis on rebounding today. The Boilers (14-7, 5-4 Big Ten) met the Spartans (11-9, 4-5) last year in East Lansing, facing essentially the same lineup, and fell 74-66.

Senior forward Ae’Rianna Harris made the win difficult for the Spartans last year, claiming 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, and she has not slowed down since. She averaged a double-double in last week’s conference games and was named Big Ten Player of the Week.

The Spartans are familiar with Purdue’s strong defense. Head coach Sharon Versyp commented on the bounce back they expect from Michigan State.

“They’ll probably double (Harris) down low to keep it out of her hands or front her and that type of stuff, so we just got to stay with our game plan of our execution,” Versyp said. “She’s got to be able to still get the basketball, but she’s got to be able to understand and take care of the ball when that’s happening.”

Purdue will be ready for Michigan State’s key players as well, such as senior guard Taryn McCutcheon.

“She is an amazing player,” Harris said. “She can shoot it from half-court. You’ve got to guard her as soon as the ball is in her hands.”

Versyp expects the Boilers’ team chemistry will help them identify open teammates for isolations on the offense.

“We have to do a good job of knowing where our shots are going to come and who may be open and isolate, you know, when their guards are guarding our post players,” Versyp said. “We’ve got to be able to isolate down there.”

The conference game incited extra competition from the Boilers as they prepared for the match.

“(The Spartans) are like a side rival,” Harris said. “We always come to a game against them, you know, ready to kill.”