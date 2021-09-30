Purdue Pete is on the ballot for the 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame class, the hall announced Wednesday morning.
Pete is on the ballot alongside Butler’s Blue, Minnesota’s Goldy Gopher, Iowa’s Herky the Hawk, West Virginia’s Mountaineer and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jaxson de Ville.
His nominee page on the site says he was originally designed as the logo for the University Bookstore, and is meant to represent “the ultimate Boilermaker.” The site also lists “Best Calves on Campus (voted by Purdue student body)” among his achievements.
First-round voting for the 2022 class will run from Oct. 3-9 on the hall’s website. Members of the public can vote once per day for up to eight mascots from the same email. The final round of voting runs from Oct. 17-23.
The Mascot Hall of Fame was founded as an online honoring body in 2005 by David Raymond, the first man to perform as the Phillie Phanatic. A physical location opened in 2019 in Whiting, Indiana. The hall’s website says Whiting was chosen for its unique character and sense of fun.
The hall currently lists 24 inductees, including Brutus the Buckeye, Mr. Met and the Indianapolis Colts’ Blue.