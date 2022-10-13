Purdue’s cross country teams have been up against some of the nations’ top competition recently, and that trend will continue Saturday at the Weis-Crockett Invitational.
Oklahoma State is hosting the invite with a massive 41-team field on the NCAA championship course. Several of the participating schools are ranked in both the men’s and women’s races in the Cross Country National Coach’s Poll’s top 30.
The last time Purdue’s cross country teams competed was at the Notre Dame-hosted Joe Piane Invite on Sept. 30. The meet included seven top-25 teams between the two races, including No. 1 NC State and No. 2 New Mexico in the women’s.
“I think iron sharpens iron,” head coach John Oliver said. “Meet selection is a science, and you want to put people in situations they’re ready for.”