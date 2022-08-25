The Purdue soccer team (1-1) will travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) in their first away game of the season.

The Boilermakers started their season with an impactful 3-0 victory over No. 15 Southern California. The biggest contributor to the victory, besides sophomore forward Gracie Dunaway’s two goals, was the electric crowd.

3,296 spectators, mostly freshmen attending Boiler Gold Rush, packed Folk Field for the home-opener.

“I think it helped our players give a little extra effort,” head coach Drew Roff said. “It just goes to show when you have a crowd of over 3,000 people cheering for you, you can find that gear most teams don’t have this early in the season.”

That high was quickly dashed after a disheartening 1-0 loss to Vanderbilt Sunday night.

The team is now preparing to play Kentucky Thursday evening.

“(Our focus is) on playing our game and playing at a high level,” Roff said.

What is Purdue’s game?

Roff described how the team stays organized and keeps possession of the ball. With the loss of many key players, especially seniors, from last season, Roff reminds fans that “we’re still a work-in-progress, this is a young team.”

For Dunaway, who Roff said played a key role as a freshman, it was time to step up in her second season here at Purdue.

“The next step for (Dunaway) is to be more of a finisher and cause chaos on the flanks,” Roff said.

Against USC, she was able to do just that with two goals. However, she was unable to do so in the defeat Sunday, but she’ll get another chance on Thursday against Kentucky.

Alongside Dunaway on the attack will be junior forward Zoie Allen, a transfer from Boston College.

“(Purdue) lost a lot of seniors this year, so I know (Roff) was looking to add to the attacking part of the team,” Allen said. “And I think I’ve fit in well in that aspect of the team.”

The junior said Purdue has a bigger emphasis on athletics compared to her last school. Allen will look to work with Dunaway in creating the chaos and scoring Roff had emphasized.