The Purdue women’s golf team has released the schedule for the 2022-23 season, the first under new head coach Zack Byrd.

"We are extremely excited to announce such a strong schedule during our first year as a coaching staff," Byrd said in a Purdue press release. "(Assistant) coach Lauren (Guiao) and I wanted to play the strongest competition possible to be prepared for postseason. This team is eager to play in some incredible fields and compete on exclusive country clubs this season."

Byrd takes over the program from Devon Brouse who led the team to 18 NCAA Championships and a national championship in 2010. Byrd is joined by Guaio who played for Brouse and Purdue from 2017-21

The Boilermakers will play in 10 different states throughout the season.

Purdue begins their fall season Sept. 19 in Knoxville, Tennessee for the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship.

Following the season-opening tournament, the Boilermakers will travel to Illinois to play on two premiere Chicagoland courses in back-to-back weeks.

The first of which is a two-day event, the Windy City Collegiate classic, hosted by Northwestern for the ninth straight season. Six days later, the team will play in the Illini Invitational held at Medinah Country Club, whose Course 3 has hosted five majors and the Ryder Cup.

Purdue ends the fall in Wilmington, North Carolina for the Landfall Invitational, beginning Oct. 28 and ending Oct. 30. The Boilermakers have wrapped up every fall season there since 2011, according to the press release.

Purdue begins its spring season Feb. 12 with the Tulane Classic in New Orleans. That tournament will finish Feb. 14. One week later, the Boilermakers travel to Las Vegas, Nevada for The Show, which takes place from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21.

March will feature two tournaments in the South. Purdue goes to Florida State for the FSU Match Up, which goes from March 17-19. The Boilermakers will stay South of the Mason-Dixon line for the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at Georgia from March 24-26.

The Boilermakers will start April in Oklahoma for The Bruzzy Challenge at Dornick Hills Country Club from April 1-2.

Purdue tees off at the Lady Buckeye Invitational in Columbus, Ohio from April 15-16 in their final tournament before the conference championship.

For the second straight year, the Big Ten Championship will take place in Pittsburgh at the Fox Chapel Golf Club. The championship will go from April 21-23.

After completing the 11-tournament slate, the Boilermakers will hope to be called for postseason play at one of six NCAA Regionals, which will take place May 8-10.

Depending on its performance at the regionals, Purdue will have the chance to compete at the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 19-24. The Boilermakers have made it to the championships 18 times since 2000.

Purdue is bringing back six veteran golfers that competed in over half of the tournaments last season.

Senior Kan Bunnabodee leads the way after earning First Team All-Big Ten honors last season. Sophomore Jocelyn Bruch, senior Danielle du Toit and sophomore Ashley Kozlowski all made double-digit appearances for the Boilermakers last season, while junior Daniela Ballesteros and junior Sifat Sagoo played in seven tournaments apiece.