After an undefeated week for Purdue, consisting of wins over West Virginia and two top-10 teams in Gonzaga and Duke, the Boilermakers jumped up 19 spots in the AP Top 25 Poll and are now ranked No. 5.

Along with the new ranking, freshman guard Fletcher Loyer was named Big Ten freshman of the week and the junior center was named both Big Ten Player of the Week and Phil Knight Legacy Tournament MVP after Purdue won the tournament.

“These early wins, they’re nice to have but they don’t really mean much,” Edey said. "We just need to keep playing the right way and not let these early wins get to our heads and let the media get to our heads.”

The No. 5 Boilermakers (6-0) are set to open up the ACC-Big Ten Challenge against Florida State (1-7), Wednesday night.

“This will be a challenge for us, they’re not having their best year but they still have good individual pieces,” head coach Matt Painter said. “They just haven’t gotten it together yet. They’ve got a handful of guys that can really go and we’ve got to be prepared.”

Guards Caleb Mills and Cam’Ron Fletcher are the two leading scores for Seminoles so far this season. Mills is averaging 12.6 points per game, and Fletcher is averaging 12.1 points per game. Fletcher has also made an impact on the boards, leading the team with an average of 7.3 rebounds per game.

“They’re just not completing things,” Painter said. “They’re not consistent in certain areas, but they show spurts, they had a good first half against Florida, and they put together good spurts, but it’s just that consistency (for Florida State), just trying to sustain that across the board.”

The Seminoles are averaging 66.1 total points per game while giving up 75.4, as opposed to the Boilers who average 76.3 points per game and are only letting up 59.5.

“We’re not that talented of a team,” Edey said. “We get a lot of our stuff by just playing the right way, making the extra pass, getting on the floor and being the first to those 50/50 balls. You look at a team like Florida State and they may have more talent than us on the roster.”

The Seminoles do have a center who can match up with Edey — height wise that is. Florida State’s center Naheem McLeod is 7-4, just like Edey. However, McLeod isn’t putting up anywhere near the same stat line. He is averaging 3.6 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per game. While Edey is averaging a double-double with 21.7 points per game and 12 rebounds.

Purdue will travel to Tallahassee on Wednesday to take on the Seminoles at 7:15 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN2.