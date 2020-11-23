Purdue Athletics reported eight new positive tests for the coronavirus in a weekly statement released Monday afternoon.
The department is now up to 139 positive tests out of 17,170 tests administered since June 8. The department's number of active cases decreased from eight to five in a week.
Purdue Athletics is currently testing all football, men's basketball and women's basketball student-athletes and staff per previous department comments. Contact tracing continues for positive tests and potentially exposed athletes and staff.