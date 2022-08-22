Head coach Jeff Brohm said Purdue football has focused on improving red zone productivity and overcoming injuries and departures after Purdue football’s second scrimmage leading up to the season opener next week.

Red zone issues and winning matchups

Brohm said the offense continued to struggle in the red zone during scrimmage. Last season, the Boilermakers got into the red zone 57 times, third in the Big Ten but scored just 27 touchdowns, good for eighth in the conference.

“When things are tighter, you have to make contested catches,” Brohm said. “The holes are smaller. The windows are smaller. There’s going to be guys draped on you half the time. There’s going to be guys ready to hit you if you’re going to run in the middle and we have to find ways to get open and be accurate and make plays.”

Brohm said the key to success in the red zone, and everywhere else on the field, is winning individual matchups.

“There comes a point where,” he said, “whether you’re a receiver, a quarterback or a lineman, you’ve got to tell yourself, ‘I have to win this matchup on this play. Regardless, I have to find a way to win it.’”

Brohm said the team didn’t do as well as he would like in that aspect, but hopes to improve with practice.

“There’s got to be more hustle and finish on every single play,” Brohm said. “We have to understand that if you’re not going 100% on every play, it’s not going to be good enough.”

Standouts and big jumps

With Zander Horvath’s departure to the NFL, Purdue’s top running back spot will be up for grabs. Brohm said junior Dylan Downing has noticeably improved during practices.

“I think Downing has definitely made really good strides,” Brohm said. “We feel very confident in him stepping in and playing.”

Purdue lost its two go-to receivers from last season, David Bell and Milton Wright. The receiving corps has depth and are improving, but the team still needs to find a consistent, legitimate playmaker, Brohm said.

“(Sixth-year transfer wide receiver) Charlie Jones has stood out numerous times,” Brohm said. “Other receivers have had up-and-down days. Because of that, there’s going to be a lot of competition and a lot of guys playing, but I’d love for some playmakers to emerge.”

On defense, Brohm said fifth-year defensive back Reese Taylor, who transferred from Indiana over the offseason, has stood out.

“He’s instinctive, you can tell he’s played a lot of football,” Brohm said. “Being a high school quarterback, he understands route concepts and quarterbacks’ eyes and shoulders. We’ve had a hard time completing balls against him.”

The defensive line, which lost first-round draft pick George Karlaftis, is still looking for a standout player to replace Karlaftis’ production.

Brohm said there are a lot of players on the defensive line who have worked hard, but none have stood out over the others.

“That’s not a bad thing,” Brohm said. “I do think we can be productive there. It’s just not at the level that George Karlaftis would (bring).”

Brohm pointed to freshman defensive end Nic Caraway as a player who stood out during the scrimmage.

“(For a) true freshman, starting the first game is rough,” Brohm said. “It’s a lot to learn, but he’s shown great signs. We’ve got to make sure we get him up to speed and know what calls we can run when he’s in there.

“But he is someone that has definitely stood out as someone who in the future, hopefully sooner than later, will be a very good player for us.”

Brohm said there were not any other true freshmen, athletes who have not redshirted, who would be likely to play during the season opener.

Injuries

Senior linebacker Jalen Graham, senior cornerback Cory Trice, senior wide receiver Broc Thompson and senior defensive tackle Branson Deen did not participate in the scrimmage due to injuries, Brohm said.

“I thought they were on track to start a month ago,” Brohm said when asked if they were all going to be ready for the season opener. “We have a little bit of work to do there.

“Injuries happen. You can’t disregard it. You’ve got to (manage it). But they’ve got to get out there and practice so they can feel confident.”

The loss of junior tight end Garrett Miller to a season ending injury has hurt the Boilers’ depth at that position.

Brohm said he isn’t confident in the team’s two-tight-end package without Miller.

“We’re working hard to improve the guys behind (senior tight end Payne Durham). I think (the players are) working hard,” Brohm said. “We’ve got to be creative and make sure that when we’re in those packages, we’re not asking them to do something they’re not able to do.”