Volleyball finds itself in the NCAA tournament for the 17th time in the last 20 years, facing Tennessee in the first round as an eighth seed.

The Boilermakers (20-10, 11-9 Big Ten) closed out their opening weekend with a 3-1 win over the Volunteers (17-13, 11-7 Southeastern) back in August. The match saw one of the most efficient hitting efforts from the Boilers all season, hitting .327 through four sets.

The first Tennessee encounter was also what Purdue head coach Dave Shondell refers to as fifth-year Grace Balensiefer’s “coming-out match.” Before transferring to Purdue, Balensiefer was a setter at Northern Illinois for four years, but came into the season fully expecting to play behind junior setter Meg Renner.

Since then, Balensiefer’s number has been called a few times to set every ball during a match, including a three-set sweep over then-No.9 Minnesota and the last few matches of the regular season, due to Renner getting injured.

“Chances are (Balensiefer) is gonna go on Friday night,” Shondell said. “She’ll be the person who starts that match against the Tennessee team that she played very well against in Knoxville. So we’ll see how it goes.”

He said Renner was cleared medically to play for the season finale match against Penn State on Friday but wasn’t 100% yet. She can be expected to play this week in the tournament.

Shondell initially switched setters against the Volunteers because of a first-set loss; he decided to give them a different look at the net with Balensiefer. Shondell said Tennessee used its left side hitters to target Balensiefer as a blocker and neglected its “franchise hitter” on the right side, Morgahn Fingall.

Fingall made an All-SEC Team this year and is No. 29 in the nation in total kills and No. 17 in kills per set.

Several Purdue players were also named to All-Big Ten teams, including Maddie Schermerhorn, Raven Colvin and Eva Hudson. In addition to making the All-Big Ten First and Freshman teams, Hudson was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Shondell said Hudson’s defense has improved immensely since the start of the season and credits it as a reason the team as a whole has been better in the last month. He said both she and Ali Hornung, an outside hitter turned defensive specialist, have embraced the fact they need to make plays for the team to be successful.

“Our middle-back play (where Hudson and Hornung play), defensively, I think it’s gotten so much better,” Shondell said. “Against this Tennessee team, that’s a key position. They hammer a lot of balls that our middle-back players are gonna have to be alert and make plays on.”