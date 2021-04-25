Junior center Emmanuel Dowuona officially announced his intent to transfer to Tennessee State in a Sunday afternoon tweet.
Dowuona spent two seasons at Purdue after redshirting in the 2018-19 season. He played in nine games behind then-sophomore center Trevion Williams and then-junior center Matt Haarms in the 2019-20 season. He averaged 1.3 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 46.2% shooting from the field in 3.4 minutes per contest according to sportsreference.com.
Dowuona becomes the second player to transfer from the program after junior forward Aaron Wheeler announced his intent to transfer to St. Johns on April 1. Sophomore center Zach Edey is left as the only confirmed center to be returning to the roster.
While senior center Trevion Williams declared for the NBA Draft on April 12, he has not hired an agent and will therefore retain his eligibility should he choose to accept it.