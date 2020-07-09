The Big Ten Conference announced in a press release Thursday that all fall sports will be reduced to conference-only schedules for the 2020-21 regular season, if they take place at all.
“By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutes,” the release states, “the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”
This decision alters the schedules of Purdue football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country, Mike Bobinski, vice director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Purdue, said in a response to the Big Ten announcement.
He said that, while much of the fall sports seasons remains largely unknown, Purdue Athletics will “continue to evaluate and consider a variety of scenarios and strategies to bring our Boilermaker fans back to cheer on their favorite team in a safe, healthy and secure atmosphere.”
This announcement alters the preexisting 2020 schedules for Purdue sports like football, which had three of its 12 games for the fall scheduled against non-conference rivals.
The Big Ten release also stated student-athletes who elect not to participate in sports during the 2020-21 academic year will still be eligible to retain their athletic scholarships and remain in good standing at their respective universities.
Decisions for later-season sports remain unknown and will be made at a later date, per the release.