Football head coach Jeff Brohm, men's basketball head coach Matt Painter, women's basketball coach Sharon Versyp and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski agreed to take 20% pay cuts for the 12-month period beginning Sept. 1.
The four also will not accept any "incentive compensation," or bonuses, for the next year.
Despite the significant reductions in pay, each coach has pledged to make a $1 million donation to the "More Than A Game" campaign, according to a Purdue Athletics press release. More Than A Game is an initiative started by the John Purdue Club to continue to raise money for the Athletics department, as well as for tuition, housing and academic costs for student-athletes in the absence of fall sports.
"Our current reality required some uncomfortable and difficult decisions to be made," Bobinski said in the release. "I'm grateful for the understanding and resilience shown by our entire team of coaches and staff."
On Aug. 17, Jim and Jeanie Chaney were the first to make a donation to the cause. Their names are the first to make the "recognition wall," which thanks and honors donations of $5,000 or more.
Other unnamed head coaches and assistant coaches have agreed to a 15% salary reduction, according to Purdue Athletics' statement. The statement adds that all other Purdue Athletics staff will face "either reductions in force, furloughs, reduced work schedules or salary reductions ranging 5% up to 50%" based on each staff member's pay range and anticipated workload.
"These salary adjustments," Bobinski said, "along with other personnel measures we've taken, will result in savings of nearly $5 million over the next 12 months."