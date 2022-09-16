Purdue volleyball announced on Twitter this afternoon that “Holloway is sold out for all remaining matches this season.”
Students wishing to attend games can still claim tickets on purduesports.com the Sunday before the game is to be played on a “first come, first serve basis,” according to the website.
Head coach Dave Shondell said in a press conference that the students “have a good product to support,” and he hopes to see them out there all season.
So far the Boilermakers (8-1) have lost just one match, a ranked challenge to No. 3 Louisville. The team will wrap up nonconference play this weekend with its first sold-out home game of the season against Shondell’s alma mater, Ball State.
The team kicks off conference play next Friday against Minnesota, the first of 10 Big Ten matches played at Holloway this year.