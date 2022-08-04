We're finally out of "talking season."

No more press conferences, realignment rumors or too-early preseason rankings. The players have traded in their media day suits for helmets and jerseys, or in the case of senior tight end Payne Durham, gone from clean short haircuts to a bald, mustachioed new look.

Purdue football is back.

As the home opener against Penn State on Sept. 1 inches closer, fall practices are underway for the Boilermakers. The first two practices were Tuesday and Wednesday and another is scheduled for Friday 6 to 8 p.m. at Ross Ade Stadium. The Friday practice is also Purdue Football Fan Day and will feature various games and activities for fans.

The Boilermakers' spring practice ended with the spring game on April 9. Purdue has held summer workouts in between now and then, but 115 days is a long time to go without a full practice. Head coach Jeff Brohm took note of some of the effects of the time off.

"If I had to assess it, I thought we looked pretty slow overall, and we lacked some finish," Brohm said of the practice. "Sometimes that happens day one without pads, but we've got to make sure we're pushing ourselves to play harder, to play faster and to finish. Those are just things we've got to work through as we get through camp."

A new sight at the practices were the "Guardian Caps." The helmet cover is supposed to reduce head injuries by absorbing impact and was recently mandated by the NFL for training camp.

"We're going to look at it through camp on our offensive and defensive line, linebackers, running backs, tight ends," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "Anything that can help safety wise, take off some hits, possibly help with limiting concussions, we want to make sure we see if this can help us."

It was the first practice for many new freshmen and transfers, including junior running back Kobe Lewis and sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones.

"Kobe I think can really help us. He'll push King (Doerue) there in the backfield. (We've) got to get him up to speed on exact terminology and how we practice and those type of things, but he has talent. He's played a lot of football. He did sit out last year over an injury so he's just got to get back in the flow once again."

Lewis will join senior running back Doerue and junior running back Dylan Downing in the backfield.

Both Lewis and Jones showed their athletic ability and quick acceleration during drills.

"We're going to use (Jones) a lot of different ways, on the outside, on the inside, returning kicks," Brohm said. "He's got good receiving skills. He can run good routes. He understands football. He definitely will be a big factor for us."

Some players were not able to fully participate in the first practices, including senior cornerbacks Cory Trice and Jamari Brown and several wide receivers.

"They've been able to do some individual (drills) and some work on the side. I think they're close. We're not going to risk damaging them and not having them. We really need all of them for the first game, without question, to help us win. There are a lot of really good players that still have a little bit of a ways to go in the secondary and even at receiver."

At the Big Ten Media Days, Brohm said the only player they do not expect to be back for week one is junior safety Sannousi Kane.

Wide receiver remains the biggest question for the Boiler offense. The departures of David Bell and Milton Wright, as well as the injuries to junior wide receiver T.J. Sheffield, senior wide receiver Broc Thompson, junior wide receiver Mershawn Rice and sophomore wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen limited the coaching staff's ability to determine a No. 1 receiver.

Sheffield participated in the practice, but Yaseen, Thompson and Rice only participated in some drills, according to Brohm.

Freshman wide receiver Deion Burks was a wide receiver Brohm said stood out to him.

Freshman wide receiver and early enrollee Zion Steptoe had an impressive spring game, with a touchdown and team-high five receptions for 52 yards. He made a few noteworthy plays at practice, however likely won't appear often due to his experience and the depth in the wide receiver room.

Senior wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, who transferred from Iowa, participated in drills with both the running backs and wide receivers, as Brohm had suggested at Big Ten Media Days.

Sophomore wide receiver Elijah Canion, another transfer, but from Auburn, also impressed at practices with multiple impressive catches. Canion is listed at 6 feet, 4 inches but can fool you into thinking he's taller with the way he plays.

"He's a big kid," fifth-year quarterback Austin Burton said Wednesday. "He's got good jumping, athletic ability. It will be interesting to see how we use him. Just looking at him, he looks like an athletic freak out there."

It's the first year in Jeff and Brian Brohm's time at Purdue that they have had been a cemented starting quarterback in sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

"It's boring," co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Brian Brohm joked. "It's good. Aidan's such a great leader. He knows the offense like a coach, so he's able to correct guys when things aren't exactly perfect before the coach even gets to them. It’s really good and comforting to have a guy like that leading your football team."

O'Connell said at Big Ten Media Days he was trying to take on a more vocal leadership role and showed it during practice Tuesday, yelling instructions and encouragement to the team while beginning team drills.

The newly-married man as of Saturday wasted no time getting back to football. He said the plan is to have the honeymoon with former Purdue volleyball player Jael Johnson, now Jael O'Connell, after the season, "hopefully after the Rose Bowl."

O'Connell said he received a lot of gifts and probably won't be able to fit all of his gifts into his new apartment. He said a blender was up there for his favorite gift because he loves making smoothies.

O'Connell said senior tight end Payne Durham, junior tight end Garrett Miller and Burton were some of the better dancers at the wedding, but he gave the title of best dancer to Miller.

Burton will likely be the backup to O'Connell, given his experience and ability, but sophomore quarterback Michael Alaimo and freshman quarterback Brady Allen have both improved and are likely to see playing time after the departures of O'Connell and Burton.

"I do think that Aidan has worked hard in the offseason," Jeff Brohm said. "We hope that he builds on the finish he had last year. Austin I think has improved and can be a reliable backup. Without question, Michael and Brady Allen have both improved as well. We're going to need them all at some point, whether it's this year or beyond. The young guys looked better this first day than they did in the spring."