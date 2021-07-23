Nine Boilermakers from five countries have made the trek to Tokyo to represent Purdue and compete for gold.

Volleyball alumna Annie Drews will be the first Boiler to take the court with U.S.A. volleyball when the team faces Argentina at 10:05 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, Jinq En Phee will compete for Malaysia in the 100 meter backstroke. Phee will take to the pool again on Wednesday at 6:34 a.m. for the 200 meter backstroke.

Nikola Aćin will represent Purdue in men's swimming in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay. He will swim for his home country of Serbia on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

The action will shift from the pool to the track when class of 2018 athlete Devynne Charlton runs the 100 meter hurdles for the Bahamas on July 31 at 9:45 p.m.

Samsoon Colebrooke will follow up with the 100 meter dash at 10:35 p.m. Colebrooke will also be running for the Bahamas.

On August 2, incoming freshman Tyler Downs will compete in diving on the 3 meter springboard at 2:00 a.m.

The next day Chukwuebuka Enekwechi of the class of 2016 will compete in shot-put for Nigeria at 6:15 a.m.

Kara Winger, class of 2009, will compete in javelin at 10:20 p.m. on the same day.

Recent graduate Brandon Loschiavo will be the last Boilermaker to compete in the Olympics. He will be diving in the 10 meter platform event on August 6 at 2:00 a.m.