Officials from INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced today that the Indianapolis 500 has been postponed to August 23 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"The month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of the year, and like our fans, I am disappointed that we have to reschedule the Indianapolis 500," racing entrepreneur Roger Penske said in a press release.
Also being rescheduled is the GMR Grand Prix, which will now take place on July 4. The Indy 500 usually taking place during Memorial Day weekend, so the new date for the grand prix will serve as an alternative way to honor those who have fought for the nation, according to Penske. Penske also said that the August date for the Indy 500 will have a new purpose: "to honor the contributions and heroism of the doctors, nurses, first responders and National Guard members serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19."
The GMR Grand Prix's new date will serve as a historic moment in racing, according to the release. It will be the first time that the INDYCAR series, NASCAR Cup series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will all compete on the same track during the same weekend.
Both the GMR Grand Prix and the Indy 500 will be televised live on NBC at an undetermined time.