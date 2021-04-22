With just two weeks separating their practice from finals, the Purdue Quidditch team mounted on meter-long PVC pipes and charged up and down Krach Lawn under the watchful eyes of onlooking students Monday night. Led by student-coach and five-year Quidditch veteran Alejandra May, they passed a quaffle — a Muggle volleyball used for scoring — between them before tossing it through the three adjacent, elevated hoops.

The Purdue Intercollegiate Quidditch Association was established in 2010 by Peter Chen, the founder and first president. He had heard about the intercollegiate sport from his friends at Indiana University and Notre Dame, per previous Exponent reporting.

After the team played in its first Division II Championship just two years after its founding, it dropped its status as an official team of U.S. Quidditch during the 2016-2017 season, the national governing body of the sport of Quidditch. According to May, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts, members could no longer pay USQ membership fees and couldn’t compete in tournaments.

May said she knew she was late to the scene in discovering the world of Harry Potter. She opened her first Harry Potter book only two years after she moved to the U.S. from Mexico in seventh grade.

Later in high school, May joined the Harry Potter club and eventually became one of the first members of her school’s Quidditch team. Her skills transitioned well into the PIQA when she first came to Purdue in 2017.

When May joined the team her freshman year, the executive board did not involve the team in any tournaments and only held practices, she said. May said the team wasn’t official that year and wasn’t competitive because there was a lack of motivation from an executive board that consisted of all graduating seniors, and not enough team members wanted to compete.

May changed that when she was elected president the following year and started involving the team in tournaments, current president and junior in the Colleges of Science and Engineering Nicolas Cubides said.

May started to see more competitiveness and a deeper bond between her teammates when she became president. She said this stems mostly from the team competing in more official and unofficial tournaments that year.

“Once we started to go places, you’d have to sit in a car with people for one, two, sometimes three hours,” she said. “So you get to know these people.”

In May’s eyes, unofficial tournaments are more about meeting like-minded Quidditch fans from other universities. Official tournaments can get very competitive, she said. She said people underestimate the athleticism of Quidditch players, some of whom can “kick your butt.”

In the team’s first tournament of the 2018 season, their first since 2016, the Purdue and Ohio State teams merged since both teams were short-staffed. For one day, they were the “Purdue Buckeyes,” she said.

While the team didn’t win any of the tournaments, Cubides said, there was strong team chemistry and excitement for future seasons.

Just a few years later, the COVID-19 pandemic brought a sense of disillusionment, Cubides said, and PIQA’s renewed drive came to a halt.

The few returning members were a sign of the team’s damaged morale from the shut down before instantly being boosted by meeting five new members last fall and another eight at the beginning of this semester.

While the team doesn’t suffer a shortage of players, May said COVID-19 restrictions have made conducting practices challenging.

Previously, May said the team would spend the first hour of practice running a variety of drills, while the second hour was spent scrimmaging. While they can still do most of their drills, scrimmaging is not possible under current restrictions because Quidditch is a full-contact sport.

The USQ is aiming to bring back tournaments in the fall. According to May, the main focus of the team right now is to maintain their athleticism as best they can.

“With our new members, we’re trying to get them excited and all that stuff,” she said, “but it’s definitely hard.”

May said she hopes the team can return to the PIQA level of competition it had a decade ago and that future tournaments will give new players the confidence and community she found on the pitch.

“The Quidditch team has definitely increased my leadership skills and has helped me break out of my shell a little bit,” May said. “What I would hope for the team in the future is that they’re able to get that bonding experience I had.”