INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue’s largest lead of the game was also its first.

After going up 9-0 on Davidson to start the game, the Boilers found themselves trading buckets with Cats for the rest of the game, which ended with the Boilers winning, 69-61.

The No. 1 Boilermakers (11-0, Big Ten 2-0) landed in the bonus with 10 minutes still to play in the game and managed to capitalize on the Wildcats’ (7-4) foul trouble. After shooting just seven free throws as a team in the first half, the Boilers had 37 attempts in the last half, hitting 28 of them.

Black and gold filled most of the seats, and Purdue fans made their presence known around Gainbridge Fieldhouse early in the second half, getting behind the team on every defensive possession amidst an 8-0 Caleb Furst scoring run.

The sophomore forward had all 12 of his points in the second half, joining several teammates who also went scoreless in the first. In fact, not counting contributions from Zach Edey, the team was 3-23 from the field in the first 20 minutes.

“I think as a team we have so much trust in each other,” Edey said. “Everyone on this team can shoot, there’s nobody on this team that takes a 3, and (you think): ‘man, we coulda got a better shot.’”

The Boilers’ junior center already secured a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double before heading down to the locker room, ending the night with 29 points and 15 rebounds. Both Furst and Braden Smith had double-doubles off points and rebounds in the game.

Caleb Furst was scoreless in the first half.He has 10 quick ones in the second half.@calebfurst x @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/goiwuoaQBY — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 18, 2022

“Edey’s great — he’s fabulous,” head coach Matt Painter said, “and he’s also unselfish, so that makes for a great team.”

Zach Edey can distribute, too. No. 1 @BoilerBall is putting Davidson away late. pic.twitter.com/9VJcxQLgor — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 18, 2022

Purdue opened the game with a 9-0 scoring run, but Davidson was able to come up with consecutive defensive stops while capitalizing on the other end to ensure the Boilers didn't run away with the half.

Ethan Morton and Braden Smith locked down on defense, taking turns guarding Foster Loyer, the Cat’s leading scorer and brother of Fletcher Loyer. Morton and Smith flew around defense, forcing turnovers with their intensity, although not credited on the stat sheet.

“(Morton) did a great job. He had a little stretch there where he kept falling down but we got the banana peels off the court, and it worked out from there.”

Morton didn’t take his first shot until the 12-minute mark in the second, hitting a 3-pointer to extend Purdue’s lead to 5. As a team, the Boilermakers shot 3 for 25 from behind the arc in its worst deep-ball effort of the season.

“Today was a good thing even though we went 3 for 25 from 3,” Painter said. “That’s because we had to grind out (the win). The ball’s not always going to go in.”

The team plays again on Wednesday, returning to Mackey Arena for a 9 p.m. game against New Orleans. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.