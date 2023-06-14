Caleb Furst’s momentum propelled him off the court as the buzzer sounded.

The 6-foot-10 forward whooped, did a little dance, then swung back around to catch Head Coach Matt Painter’s critique.

“Any time you’re low and on that back line, man, your communication has to be better,” Painter boomed at the team.

During the Purdue men’s basketball team’s practice Wednesday, Painter repeatedly encouraged the players to shout when cornered against the edge of the court. Players belted “Shrink! Shrink! Shrink!” over their squeaking shoes.

“Everybody has to be able to communicate on the court, it’s not an option,” Painter said after the practice. “As they get in playing pickups and working on their game, communication isn’t probably at the top of the heap there.

“It’s just prevention, being able to communicate and stay out of trouble.”

Last month, unanimous national player of the year Zach Edey announced his decision to return to Purdue instead of joining the NBA.

Painter said, in addition to Edey’s record-breaking statistics last year, he was probably the most improved player in the country.

“Why leave the environment where you've made that kind of improvement if you want to have that long career?” Painter said. “We want him to do what’s best for him.”

Edey said the decision was tough because he “fell off the wagon,” but he took a step back and realized Purdue made him happy.

Painter, Edey and sophomore guard Braden Smith all seem eager to move on from Purdue’s crushing defeat at the NCAA tournament in March.

“Obviously, it sucked that it happened and obviously, the odds were in our favor,” Smith said. “You just flush it and move on to the next year.”

“We’ve been reminded of it plenty of times,” Edey said dryly. “You have to move on at some point. You have to kind of focus on the game to get ahead.”

Painter said he wants the team to improve their confidence.

“I talk to them some days about expectations, how successful a season that we can have, but you’ve also got to believe in yourself,” Painter said. “The more work you put in individually, the better you feel about yourself.”

No matter what happens, the team can always go to local brunch spot Another Broken Egg after practice.

“I think most of the team (are regulars,)” Edey said. “It’s got good food, so we go there all the time."

Edey said his favorite order is the spinach scrambler with avocado, while Smith prefers french toast, bacon and scrambled eggs.