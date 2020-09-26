Purdue Athletics has nine active cases of the coronavirus among student-athletes and staff, per its weekly coronavirus update.
Those active cases are among 62 positive tests out of the 4,629 total tests administered since June 8. Last week, the department reported five cases in 53 positive tests.
No hospitalizations have been required, according to Saturday's report. The department will adopt the Big Ten's mandated daily testing and percent-positive thresholds this week, upon the expected arrival of testing supplies from the conference by Sept. 30.