A lot has changed since Oct. 2003, but one thing that’s remained the same is Wisconsin’s dominance over Purdue in football.

Since that 26-23 Purdue win, the Boilermakers have suffered a 15-game losing streak to the Badgers, and both programs have changed since then.

Wisconsin’s athletic director fired head coach Paul Chryst on Oct. 2 and appointed defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as head coach.

Leonhard played for Wisconsin from 2001 to 2004 and had three punt returns for 99 yards and a touchdown during the Boilermakers’ most recent win over the Badgers.

A year after the win, Wisconsin’s head coach, Barry Alvarez, became the university’s athletic director while staying on as head coach for another season. Alvarez stepped down as head coach after the 2005 season and picked his successor, then-defensive coordinator Bret Bielema.

When Alvarez took over as head coach in 1990, the Badgers had not had a winning season since 1984 and totaled five wins in the three previous seasons. He took the Badgers to a Rose Bowl win in 1993 and instilled the “ground-and-pound” scheme that Wisconsin quickly became known for.

Bielema coached the team until 2012, when he left to become the head coach at Arkansas. He led the Razorbacks to a 29-34 record in his four seasons. He first heard that he was fired while on the field after a 48-45 loss to Missouri in 2017.

Bielema has now returned to the Big Ten, becoming the head coach of Illinois, which is tied with Purdue for first place in the Big Ten West.

After Bielema left Wisconsin in 2012, Alvarez stepped in as interim head coach for the bowl game. Alvarez did the same thing again in 2014 when Bielema’s replacement left two seasons later.

He retired as athletic director in 2021, and the field at Wisconsin’s stadium was named after him.

Through all of the changes, one thing has remained consistent at Wisconsin: the run-heavy offense. The Badgers have run the ball more than passed in each season since then, despite the head-coaching changes.