A few weeks ago, The Exponent published a story about the Indiana General Assembly’s bill to declare basketball the state sport. In an effort to drive engagement and hear the voice of the people, we asked in our social media tagline what sport you, the reader, thought deserved the title of “official state sport.”

And boy did y’all respond. I don’t normally read the comments on my stories, because frankly my mental health has enough stressors on it, but I couldn’t help but check out the response to that story. I enjoyed the ideas so much that I thought I’d respond to them here.

I won’t expose the original posters, and I won’t rank the ideas, though I may appear to directly respond to those posters. If you’re reading this and you commented on the previous article, welcome, friend! Your readership and engagement is appreciated.

Motor sports

The idea that I floated at the end of the article about racing resonated with a few people, to the point that some suggested motor sports as a second choice to basketball. I do want to briefly riff on the argument that it should be motor sports/IndyCar because IU, Purdue, the Colts and the Pacers aren’t doing well in their respective sports.

I can understand the football points with IU/Purdue/the Colts, but the Pacers aren’t in that camp really. They’ve made the NBA playoffs in nine of the last 10 seasons — don’t worry about what happened in most of those playoff appearances — and they’re currently No. 6 in the East.

Football

This argument makes sense in southern Indiana, because any territory near/south of the Mason-Dixon Line has football in its bloodstream, and the Notre Dame-“Rudy” connection could carry the north, but I don’t really see it.

Euchre

The fact that two people independently came up with this warms my corn-fed heart. No state has named an official card game, and any Midwestern state could honestly lay claim to euchre, so y’all gotta figure out who has the strongest cultural claim and make that happen. There are legitimately strong grounds.

Badminton or curling

I’m lumping these together because they were suggested together, and because I suspect they’re joke answers. I’ve played badminton, like, once in my life, and I’ve never met anybody else who has. Unless there’s a secret garden party culture in Indiana, I don’t really see it happening. Or you could just make it happen and then start throwing garden parties like crazy to back it up. That could work.

As for curling, I have a simple rebuttal. Of the five members of the 2018 U.S. men’s Olympic curling team, four were from Minnesota. The fifth was from Wisconsin. Leave this one to the great white north.

State bug/state disease a.k.a. why stop at sports?

I’m going to quote a comment for the first and only time in this column because the wording is crucial. One commenter posted, “A truly stupid thing to be concerned about. How about the state bug; The state disease...”

Friend, you are in luck. Indiana named Say’s Firefly the state insect less than a year ago. Not only that, but this was the most entertaining comment I read for the sheer possibilities it suggested. I want to take it farther than the state disease — which, for the record, should be rabies. I want states to start naming the most inane, overly specific symbols imaginable.

If North Carolina is allowed to name the blueberry its official state blue berry, I want states to name official articles of clothing, albums and hairstyles. I want Ohio to name football its state sport as an ironic monument to the ineptitude of the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals and to make Michigan angry that it couldn’t get there first. Make it happen.

Why are we focusing on state sports, anyway?

A few comments expressed disappointment in the General Assembly for treating this bill as if it’s more important than other bills. I want to stress how little this bill matters. It was a minor bill introduced on Day 1 of the session, it’s been stuck in committee for two weeks and it’ll likely be passed as easily as a motion to break for lunch.

There is currently a bill in session to ban gun sales to citizens under 21. A bill to protect employees who file for restraining orders from punitive or self-protective actions by their employers was introduced the same day as the sports bill. And seven days ago, a bill left committee requiring cities to supply worker’s compensation for injured firefighters and police officers. Nobody is glossing over important issues to designate a state sport.

At the end of the day, it’s a minor piece of state pride and a recognition of heritage that I was honestly surprised hadn’t come up before. We covered it because it was interesting and because Purdue is a basketball school in a very-nearly-legally basketball state.

And now I’ve written 1,200 words about it.

Joke’s on me, I guess.